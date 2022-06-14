Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 3-1 win over the Pirates during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He gave Matthew Liberatore and the Cardinals' bullpen all the support they would need with a two-run blast off JT Brubaker in the third inning. Goldschmidt has gone yard in back-to-back games against the Bucs, continuing a fantastic campaign that has seen him bat .338 with 14 homers and 51 RBI through 60 games.