Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with an RBI infield single and a solo home run in a win over the Cubs on Monday.

The veteran continued an impressive power surge that predates the All-Star break, as he's now left the yard in four of his last five games. Goldschmidt has also accumulated 10 RBI over his last eight contests and has boosted his season slash line back to a solid .273/.343/.457 with his recent surge.