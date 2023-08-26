Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Goldschmidt gave the Cardinals an early lead with his first-inning dinger, but that was the only damage the Redbirds could manage on the evening. The 35-year-old slugger remains productive, slashing .278/.367/.457 through 125 games. However, his 21 home runs leave him on a pace to finish below 30 home runs in a non-pandemic shortened season for the first time since 2016.