Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Blasts 32nd homer in win

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, three runs scored and a walk in the Cardinals' 9-7 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Making his return to Arizona for the first time as a member of the Cardinals, it looked like old times for Goldschmidt, who tagged Alex Young with a two-run blast in the fifth inning and scored three of his team's nine runs. He hasn't quite lived up the lofty standards he set during his tenure in Arizona in his debut campaign with St. Louis, but Goldschmidt has still managed respectable numbers overall, posting a .260/.348/.474 slash line with 32 homers and 94 RBI in 156 games.