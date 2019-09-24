Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Blasts 32nd homer in win
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, three runs scored and a walk in the Cardinals' 9-7 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Making his return to Arizona for the first time as a member of the Cardinals, it looked like old times for Goldschmidt, who tagged Alex Young with a two-run blast in the fifth inning and scored three of his team's nine runs. He hasn't quite lived up the lofty standards he set during his tenure in Arizona in his debut campaign with St. Louis, but Goldschmidt has still managed respectable numbers overall, posting a .260/.348/.474 slash line with 32 homers and 94 RBI in 156 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Knocks in winning run•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Powers Cards to big win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in four•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Heads to bench for Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...