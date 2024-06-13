Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win vs the Pirates.
Goldschmidt plated the first runs of this one taking Mitch Keller deep in the third inning. With the long ball he snapped a 14-game homerless drought. The veteran now has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games, but still has just five RBI over his last 15 games. The first baseman has a .226/.299/.354 slash line with eight home runs and 27 RBI through 65 games this season.
