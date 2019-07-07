Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Carries offense in loss

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Giants.

His three-run shot in the eighth inning was too little too late for the Cards, but it did give Goldschmidt his second homer in as many nights and 16th of the season. The veteran slugger has hit safely in six straight games, pushing his slash line on the year to a still-disappointing .254/.344/.428, but he at least seems to be building up some momentum heading into the second half.