Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cleared to play field

Goldschmidt (elbow) will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A sore right elbow had limited Goldschmidt to designated-hitter duties in his prior spring appearances, but he'll be able to take his normal position in the field after he was able to throw to all the bases Tuesday without any complications. The 32-year-old looks on track to head into Opening Day at full health and in pursuit of his fourth straight 30-homer campaign.