Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt laced a pair of doubles and added a single, the latter scoring Edmundo Sosa in the fourth inning. The veteran first baseman hit .281 with an .839 OPS and five home runs during the month of June and is now slashing .252/.319/.415 in 332 plate appearances overall. Goldschmidt has also provided 11 homers and 42 RBIs while going 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts.