Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against Atlanta.

Goldschmidt entered the contest with no hits in 12 at-bats over the previous three games but clubbed his 14th homer in the second inning to put the Cardinals on the board. It was the only hit of the day for the veteran first baseman, who also struck out twice and was dropped to seventh in the lineup after not hitting that low in the order since 2012 while with the Diamondbacks. Goldschmidt is currently on pace to finish with career-low marks in average (.225), OBP (.287) and slugging (.372) while also posting his highest strikeout rate (28.9) since his rookie season.