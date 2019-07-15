Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs 17th homer

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Goldschmidt's 416-foot blast to left in the third inning extended the Cardinals' lead to 4-0 and served as his third round tripper of July. The extra-base hits are finally starting to materialize for the 31-year-old, after a largely frustrating first half during which he made plenty of hard contact but saw relatively modest return. Factoring in Sunday's production, Goldschmidt already has five extra-base hits (two doubles, three homers) in nine July games, just one fewer than the six extra-base knocks he generated during all of June.