Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs 17th homer
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Goldschmidt's 416-foot blast to left in the third inning extended the Cardinals' lead to 4-0 and served as his third round tripper of July. The extra-base hits are finally starting to materialize for the 31-year-old, after a largely frustrating first half during which he made plenty of hard contact but saw relatively modest return. Factoring in Sunday's production, Goldschmidt already has five extra-base hits (two doubles, three homers) in nine July games, just one fewer than the six extra-base knocks he generated during all of June.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Carries offense in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks 15th homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Rare extra-base hit in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Mixed bag in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Plays hero in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: On bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...