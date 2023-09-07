Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.

Goldschmidt has swung a steady bat lately, batting .309 (17-for-55) with four homers and 11 RBI over his last 15 games. The first baseman's homer Wednesday came in the first inning and set the tone for the Cardinals in their second straight win over Atlanta. Goldschmidt is up to 23 long balls this year while adding 73 RBI, 79 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and a .277/.367/.457 slash line through 135 contests.