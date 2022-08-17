Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Goldschmidt has swatted three homers in his last five games. He's hitting .326 (14-for-43) in August, though a high average has been standard for the first baseman all year. He's up to a .328/.412/.618 slash line with 29 homers, 92 RBI, 81 runs scored and five stolen bases through 109 contests. The 34-year-old is on track to reach the 100-RBI mark for the first time since 2017.