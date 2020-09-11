Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored during a 12-2 win over the Tigers in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.
The blast extended his hitting streak to six games, although Goldschmidt saw it snapped in the nightcap when he went 0-for-3 with a walk. The veteran slugger is slashing .325/.459/.513 through 37 games on the year with five homers and 15 RBI.
