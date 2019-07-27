Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs game-winning homer

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Astros.

His eighth-inning shot off Ryan Pressly proved to be the winning hit on the night. Goldschmidt has now gone yard in five straight games, driving in 12 runs in the process, and his power surge has helped push the Cards into first place in the NL Central. On the season, the first baseman is still slashing a disappointing .256/.341/.462, but his 23 homers and 56 RBI through 103 games have him on pace to match or exceed last year's power numbers.