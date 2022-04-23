Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with two RBI during Friday's 4-2 win against the Reds.
The 34-year-old entered Friday's contest 3-for-32 over the past eight games, so the three-hit performance was certainly a welcome sight. Goldschmidt is still looking for his first home run of the season and has significant work to do on his .196/.302/.239 slash line.
