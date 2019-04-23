Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Collects three RBI
Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored, three RBI and a walk in Monday's 13-5 win over Milwaukee.
St. Louis' offense was rolling all not with Goldschmidt at the forefront once again. The slugging first baseman has nine long balls and 18 RBI with a .958 OPS across 102 plate appearances.
