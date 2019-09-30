Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Comes up big in season finale

Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Goldschmidt carried the Cardinals' offense in the division-clinching victory, reaching base four times. He plated the first run of the game with a single in the first inning and capped the scoring in the fourth frame with a solo homer to left center field. Goldschmidt concludes his first season in St. Louis with .260/.346/.476 slash line along with 34 home runs, 97 RBI and 97 runs scored.