Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-3 victory versus the Diamondbacks.

All three of Goldschmidt's hits were singles, but they were productive as they resulted in three runs batted in. The veteran first baseman extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance, and he has collected multiple hits in six of those contests. During the streak, Goldschmidt is batting an even .500 (15-for-30) with eight RBI.