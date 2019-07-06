Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks 15th homer
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 9-4 win over the Giants.
The first baseman's homer came off Giants starter Drew Pomeranz in the first inning, extending the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 at the time. Goldschmidt is heating up at the dish, having hit .333 (6-for-18) with three extra-base hits and four walks in his last five games. For the season, the 31-year-old is hitting .251/.342/.418 with 33 RBI and 48 runs scored.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Rare extra-base hit in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Mixed bag in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Plays hero in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: On bench Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Breaks through with homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Receives rare rest•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...