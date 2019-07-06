Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks 15th homer

Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 9-4 win over the Giants.

The first baseman's homer came off Giants starter Drew Pomeranz in the first inning, extending the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 at the time. Goldschmidt is heating up at the dish, having hit .333 (6-for-18) with three extra-base hits and four walks in his last five games. For the season, the 31-year-old is hitting .251/.342/.418 with 33 RBI and 48 runs scored.