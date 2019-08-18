Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks 28th long ball

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Goldschmidt delivered a two-run home run in the third inning, putting the Cardinals up 2-1. The 31-year-old first baseman pieced together a solid weekend series, going 5-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over four contests.