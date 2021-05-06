Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the 4-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday.
Goldschmidt put the Cardinals on the board Wednesday with a solo shot off Marcus Stroman in the first inning. The 33-year-old has four home runs, 16 RBI and 20 runs scored in 29 games. He is slashing .248/.296/.393.
