Goldschmidt is absent from the lineup Thursday in Cincinnati, 101 ESPN St. Louis reports.
Goldschmidt had served as the designated hitter the previous two days and now is out of the lineup entirely. The Cardinals are resting several regulars for the afternoon tilt.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Matches last year's total in steals•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Productive despite lack of hits•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Back-to-back two-hit games•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Posts steal Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Racks up three hits in win•