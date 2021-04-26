Goldschmidt is slashing just .241/.284/.349 over 88 plate appearances heading into Monday's series opener against the Phillies, but he's hitting .303 and .429 over 33 total PAs with men on base and men in scoring position, respectively.

The knack for timely hitting, which surfaced again in Sunday's win over the Reds when Goldschmidt laced a two-run single, has led to nine total RBI over the aforementioned sample. Conversely, the veteran is just 10-for-50 with two doubles and a pair of home runs with the bases empty, leading to the early underwhelming line.