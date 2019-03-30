Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Denied shot at history by Brewers
Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with a walk, three home runs and five RBI in Friday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.
The walk was intentional, as Milwaukee gave him a free pass in the ninth inning rather than giving Goldschmidt a chance to tie the major-league record with his fourth homer of the game. The Cards' big offseason acquisition is already paying dividends, and the 31-year-old first baseman is off to a quick start as he looks for his fifth career 30-HR campaign.
