Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in pair in win

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a double and a run in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Goldschmidt came through with another timely hit in the blowout win, pushing him over 70 RBI-threshold for the campaign. The veteran slugger is enjoying another solid month at the plate, but he's particularly started to heat up over his last 10 games. Goldschmidt is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, three walks and eight runs over that span, leaving him just one round tripper short of reaching the 30-mark for the third consecutive season.