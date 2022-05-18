Goldschmidt went 4-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Mets.

The veteran first baseman supplied the Cardinals' only run of the matinee with a solo shot off Drew Smith in the eighth inning, but that only warmed Goldschmidt up for the nightcap as he went 3-for-5 with RBI two-baggers in the fourth and fifth frames. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the process, a stretch during which he's slashing .439/.465/.878 with an incredible nine doubles, three homers, a steal, eight runs and 12 RBI.