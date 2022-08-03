Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Goldschmidt accounted for half of the Cardinals' run production. He had a two-run single in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth. This was the first baseman's fourth multi-hit effort in seven contests since the All-Star break, and he's swatted five homers in that span. For the season, the steady 34-year-old is up to a .332/.412/.611 slash line with 25 long balls, 81 RBI, 70 runs scored and five stolen bases through 97 games.