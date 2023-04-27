Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt carried St. Louis' struggling offense Wednesday, producing half of the team's hits and plating two of its three runs on a pair of solo homers. It was the first four-hit game and first multi-homer effort of the season for the star first baseman, who is slashing .315/.417/.533 through 108 plate appearances. Goldschmidt has added four homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs, two steals and a 15:17 BB:K.