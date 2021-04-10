Goldschmidt (back) expects to play in Saturday's game against the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Goldschmidt sat out Thursday's game against Milwaukee due to lower-back tightness and was re-evaluated Friday. However, it appears as though he'll be able to return following a one-game absence. In his first six games of the season, Goldschmidt has gone 8-for-26 with two doubles, six runs, two RBI and seven strikeouts.
