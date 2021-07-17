Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Giants on Friday.
With the Cardinals down by six in the seventh inning, Goldschmidt clobbered a 440-foot solo shot to center field for what proved to be the game's final run. The long ball extended his hitting streak to 11 games, during which the veteran is slashing .386/.471/.659 with three homers, nine RBI and seven walks.
