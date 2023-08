Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with two-run home run, three walks, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

It was a little bit of everything for Goldschmidt as he ended a 15-game homer drought. In that span, he hit just .200 with two doubles and four RBI. The first baseman's slump has dropped him down to a .277/.366/.454 slash line on the year, and he's added 19 homers, 61 RBI, 67 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 115 games.