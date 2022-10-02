Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Goldschmidt is for 2-for-5 with two doubles and two walks against the opposing starter, Roansy Contreras, but manager Oliver Marmol decided to hold him out with the postseason on the horizon. Albert Pujols will start at first base in Goldschmidt's place.
