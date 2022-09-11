Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Goldschmidt racked up just eight hits and hit .186 over his last 12 games, so he will get a day off for the first time this month. Albert Pujols will start at first base Sunday for the Cardinals.
