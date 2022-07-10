Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The National League MVP candidate looks to be getting some routine maintenance after he started in each of the Cardinals' last 17 games while contributing a 1.035 OPS, two stolen bases, 13 runs and seven RBI over that stretch. Albert Pujols will draw a rare start at first base in place of Goldschmidt.