Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
He'll receive just his second day off of the season following a big Saturday in which he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in the Cardinals' 5-4 win. Juan Yepez will fill in for Goldschmidt at first base.
