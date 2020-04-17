Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Getting treatment on elbow
Goldschmidt (elbow) has been getting preventative care and treatment at the Cardinals' spring training facility, Laurie Skrivan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
He has remained in Florida with his family during the pandemic and eased back his workouts when baseball officially stopped, taking "a longer-term view". His elbow soreness is apparently still serious enough that he has needed to keep getting treatment, but Goldschmidt said he could be ready for games whenever things resume, so it sounds like an issue he will simply have to play through. When he doesn't want to stress his elbow, he has been using virtual reality technology to track pitches and revisit past at-bats.
