Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.
Goldschmidt knocked in Kolten Wong with a third-inning single before scoring on a Paul DeJong single. The 33-year-old Goldschmidt wraps up 2020 with a stellar .304/.417/.466 slash line, six homers, 31 runs scored, 21 RBI and a stolen base in 58 contests.
