Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Goldschmidt opened up the scoring with a two-run double in the third and then made some more noise with a solo blast to center in the fifth. It was his fourth game with three RBI or more this season and brought him up to five extra-base hits in 14 games this month. Though he certainly hasn't replicated his 2022 MVP form, Goldschmidt has produced another solid year, slashing .273/.366/.456 with 25 homers, 78 RBI, 85 runs and an 81:152 BB:K in 648 plate appearances.