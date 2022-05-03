Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Royals.
The first baseman took Zack Greinke deep in the first inning, providing all of the offense in the contest. Goldschmidt now has two home runs on the year, both of which have come in the last three contests. After batting .146 over the first 11 games of the season, the 34-year old has gotten a hit in nine of his last 10 games, hitting .450 with four extra-base hits and 10 RBI over that stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Receives first day off•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in Friday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues red-hot stretch•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Multiple hits in four straight•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Collects three hits, two RBI•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Notches steal•