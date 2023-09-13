Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Goldschmidt welcomed Baltimore starter John Means back from Tommy John surgery with a first-inning solo shot. This was Goldschmidt's second homer over 10 games in September and his 24th long ball of the year, though he's hitting just .200 this month. The small slump has him down to a .272/.363/.452 slash line with 74 RBI, 82 runs scored, 26 doubles and 10 stolen bases through 140 contests overall.