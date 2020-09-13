Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Reds.
Goldschmidt took Reds reliever Amir Garrett deep in the sixth inning to finish off a five-run rally. The 33-year-old Goldschmidt has six homers this season, three of which have come in his last eight games. He's slashing .312/.446/.512 with 16 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base in 39 contests overall.
