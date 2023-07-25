Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt has gone 12-for-42 (.286) over 10 contests since the All-Star break. Monday was his fifth multi-hit effort in that span. The first baseman's recent work is right in line with his season numbers, aside from a moderate dip in power. He's at a .285/.371/.473 slash line with 17 homers, 53 RBI, 63 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 97 contests this season.