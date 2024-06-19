Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Goldschmidt opened the scoring in the first inning with his homer, though the Marlins quickly answered with a three-run blast from Jesus Sanchez in their half of the frame. Goldschmidt has gone 8-for-29 (.276) with two homers over his last seven contests, and he's been held hitless just twice in 17 games in June. Despite the recent consistency, he's slashing just .230/.303/.360 with nine homers, 29 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases over 70 contests this season.