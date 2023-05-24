Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a walk and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Reds.

The first baseman took Graham Ashcraft deep in the first and third innings in a wild affair that saw the two teams combine for 10 runs in the first four frames. Remarkably, Goldschmidt has only homered in three of the last 32 games, but all three times he launched multiple long balls. He's up to nine homers in 49 games on the season to go along with a stellar .293/.404/.521 slash line.