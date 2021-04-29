Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Phillies.
Goldschmidt was one of the few sources of offense for the Cardinals when he drove his third home run of the season over the wall in the third inning. Though that was his first long ball since April 19, Goldschmidt has now driven in seven runs across his last six games. For the season, he's hitting .234/.280/.372 with 14 runs and 14 RBI across 100 plate appearances.
