Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Headed to St. Louis
The Diamondbacks traded Goldschmidt to the Cardinals on Wednesday in exchange for Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly, Andrew Young and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Talks between the two clubs quickly escalated Wednesday afternoon, and a deal has been struck to send the perennial All-Star to St. Louis. Goldschmidt will immediately provide a strong middle-of-the-order bat to the Cardinals after slashing .290/.389/.533 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI last season, which is all the more impressive considering he was barely above the Mendoza Line at the end of May.
