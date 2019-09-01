Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Heads to bench for Game 2
Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Reds on Sunday night.
This will be Goldschmidt's first time sitting since July 21 when the Cardinals also faced off against the Reds. He had an average month of August, slashing .250/.301/.404 with just four home runs to go along with 15 RBI. He will sit in favor of Rangel Ravelo who is batting sixth in the Cardinal batting order Sunday night. Goldschmidt will be back in the lineup Monday when the Cardinals take on the Giants at home.
