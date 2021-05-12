Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Brewers.
Goldschmidt tallied only hit, but he made it count by providing the game-winning homer in the 11th inning. He now has six home runs on the season and two in his last three games. For the campaign, Goldschmidt is now hitting .245/.286/.410 to go along with 24 runs scored and 22 RBI across 147 plate appearances.
