Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

Goldschmidt clobbered a hanging changeup from innings-eater Alec Mills over the left field wall for his 18th homer of the season. He came close to picking up his second extra-base hit of the day when Ian Happ robbed him of a double with an incredible sliding catch in the seventh. The 34-year-old first baseman is hitting for a higher average than ever before in his career without sacrificing his established power numbers. Goldschmidt has been red hot over the past 15 days and is slashing .360./439/.740 with five home runs over that span, despite dealing with back tightness.