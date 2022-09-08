Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Goldschmidt's fourth-inning blast was the only run in the game until the Nationals' offense woke up in the seventh and eighth frames. It's been a rather pedestrian start to September for Goldschmidt -- he's gone 5-for-20 (.250) with two home runs in the first six games of the month. The first baseman is still doing just fine overall, as his 35 homers put him one shy of matching a career-high mark he achieved in both 2013 and 2017. He's added 108 RBI, 99 runs scored, six stolen bases and 35 doubles through 130 contests.